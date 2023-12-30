SA tour of NZ: South Africa announce new-look squad for New Zealand Tests, uncapped player to lead team

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Bedingham.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named a completely new-look squad for the team's upcoming Test series against New Zealand. The Proteas have named a 14-player squad that will be led by an uncapped player in the two-match series against the Blackcaps.

Uncapped Neil Brand will be leading the Proteas in the Test series against New Zealand as all the main players are absent from it due to the franchise tournament - SA20. The newly-appointed captain Brand has played 51 first-class matches and has 72 wickets while bowling left-arm orthodox spin.

Notably, the 14-member team features six uncapped players in the team. Duanne Olivier is the most experienced player in the squad and has played 15 Tests. Brand will become the first player to lead an International team on Test debut since Lee Germon, who led New Zealand in 1995.

On the squad, SA's head coach Shukri Conrad congratulated the players and stated that the players have shown their mettle in the A series against the West Indies. "Firstly I would like to congratulate the players that will be going on a Proteas tour for the first time," SA's Test coach Shukri Conrad said.

"It is a real honour to represent your country, so they should savour the moment. The players picked for this tour have every chance of challenging New Zealand and we have full confidence they will do exactly that when we arrive for the first Test match at Mount Maunganui. Most of these guys participated in the recent 'A' series against West Indies where they showed that they have what it takes against players of international calibre. That experience will no doubt leave them in a better position for what we expect to be a testing series in New Zealand," he added.

The series will be played in New Zealand from February 4 onwards. The second Test will take place from February 13.

South Africa Test squad: Neil Brand (captain), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, and Khaya Zondo.

Latest Cricket News