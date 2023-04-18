Tuesday, April 18, 2023
     
Sourav Ganguly unfollows Virat Kohli on Instagram after latter's action on social media platform

Virat Kohli had unfollowed Ganguly on the said social media platform following a handshake controversy after RCB vs DC match in IPL 2023.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 18, 2023 7:09 IST
Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly

The two superstars of Indian cricket seem to be at the loggerheads at the moment without even meeting a eye to each other. The clash between RCB and DC at the Chinnaswamy over the weekend wasn't that fiery on the field. But the actions of Sourav Ganguly, Director of Cricket at DC, and former RCB captain Virat Kohli has set the social media on fire with multiple videos going viral. It all started with both of them avoiding a handshake after the match and then it was pointed out later how both ignored each other at various points of the game.

Virat Kohli fuelled the controversy by unfollowing Sourav Ganguly on Instagram on Monday (April 17) and now the latter has followed the suit further igniting the row between the two. The latest strike from the former BCCI President only confirms that the stalwarts of Indian cricket are not even on talking terms after what transpired around 14 months ago when Kohli was captain of India.

It all started when Virat Kohli suddenly announced that he will step down as India's T20I captain after the T20 World Cup in the lead up to the mega event. However, he was very clear that he wanted to lead India in ODIs and Tests. But the selectors reportedly thought that there should be only one captain in white-ball cricket and sacked Kohli from the ODI captaincy as well. Things went haywire when Sourav Ganguly claimed that he personally and even the selectors spoke to Kohli about not leaving T20i captaincy.

Virat Kohli then came out and cleared that there was no communication at all from anyone at the BCCI. Soon he resigned as Test captain as well and all this controversy came when he was struggling immensely with the bat as well. However, the man took a much-needed break before Asia Cup and has now returned to form across all the formats of the game. He is also looking in good touch in IPL 2023 but the fans of Indian cricket will definitely be disappointed with the latest happenings between Kohli and Ganguly on social media.

