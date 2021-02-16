Sourav Ganguly provides health update, says it wasn't as scary as everyone thought

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that he's 'absolutely fine' while giving an update on his health status on Tuesday. The former India skipper went through the second round of angioplasty last month and two stents were inserted to clear blocks in a coronary artery.

Ganguly was initially admitted on January 2 when he underwent a quick primary angioplasty to clear a blocked artery. He had complained of chest pain while exercising at his residence. However, after a few days, the cricket icon was re-admitted and had to go another round of angioplasty.

"I'm feeling absolutely fine. Yes, there was a bit of scare but luckily it wasn't as scary as everyone thought. I'm fit and fine and I'm back to work," Ganguly said on Star Sports.

Ganguly also spoke about the return of fans as international cricket resumed in India with the Test series against England. Fans up to 50 per cent capacity were allowed at MA Chidambaram Stadium in the second Test between India and England, where the Virat Kohli-led side registered a comprehensive victory to level the series 1-1.

Ganguly revealed that the Indian board wanted to allow fans in the first Test itself. However, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) insisted on playing the series opener behind closed doors.

"We wanted the fans back. We could have had it in the first Test in Chennai but we decided to go with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, who said ‘let’s see how it goes with the first one because this is our first game after a long time and then we open it up for the second," said Ganguly