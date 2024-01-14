SL vs ZIM live: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20I series free on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Wanindu Hasarana vs Zimbabwe in ODI series

The Sri Lankan cricket team is set to host the struggling Zimbabwe side in the first T20I game of the three-match series at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, January 14. The hosts sealed the ODIs 2-0 and are favourites for positive results in T20Is under new full-time captain Wanindu Hasaranga.

Hasaranga made a sensational return to international cricket with seven wickets for 19 in the last ODI match. Hasaranga's heroics led the Island nation to an eight-wicket win in the rain-hit game.

This is the first time both Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are facing each other in a bilateral T20I series. Sri Lanka dominate the head-to-head record with three wins in three T20I encounters in various World Cup tournaments.

Zimbabwe suffered 1-2 defeat against Ireland at home in their last T20I series in December 2023 and are currently ranked 13th in the ICC T20 team standings.

SL vs ZIM T20Is Live Streaming Details

When will Sri Lanka face Zimbabwe in the first T20I?

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe's first T20I game is scheduled for January 14 and will kick off at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will Sri Lanka play Zimbabwe in the first T20I?

Sri Lanka will clash with Zimbabwe in the first T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The remaining two games of this series will be played at the same venue.

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20I series on TV?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe series will be broadcast live on the Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD TV channels.

Where to watch the live stream of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20I series?

The T20I series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be live-streamed online on SonyLIV and FanCode applications and websites.

Sri Lanka's T20I Squad:

Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Thushara

Zimbabwe's T20I Squad:

Sikandar Raza (c), Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Brian Bennett, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu