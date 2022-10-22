Follow us on Image Source : SRI LANKA CRICKET/TWITTER Team Sri Lanka

SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Ireland on TV, online in India

Sri Lanka are set to lock horns with Ireland in the 15th match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match be played?

The match will be played on 23rd October, Sunday.

What is the venue for the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match?

The match will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart

At what time will the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match start?

The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where can we watch the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Ashen Bandara, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand, Conor Olphert, Stephen Doheny

