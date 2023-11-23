'Situation was tailor-made for Rinku' - Suryakumar Yadav praises India's finish against Australia in 1st T20I

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rinku Singh and Mukesh Kumar vs Australia in 1st T20I on November 23, 2023

India pulled off their biggest chase in T20I history as they chased down a 209-run target against Australia on Thursday, November 23. Josh Inglis' 47-ball hundred helped Australia put a huge total in the series opener at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium but Suryakumar Yadav's captain's innings and Rinku Singh's finish helped India to an eight-wicket win with a ball remaining.

Suryakumar, captaining the Indian team for the first time, was under pressure to deliver after India's tough defeat in the World Cup 2023 final against the same opponents last Sunday. But the world no.1 T20I batter contributed with both bat and his leadership skills to give India a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The 33-year-old batter scored 80 runs off just 42 balls to claim the Player of the Match award but it was Rinku Singh who pulled off India's sensational chase. Rinku entered the game when India needed 55 runs in 31 balls and went on to smash an unbeaten 22 runs in 14 balls.

Rinku pulled off a four off Sean Abbott when India needed seven runs in the last over but Australia claimed three back-to-back wickets (two on run-outs) to take the game to the last ball. Australian fielders circled in for the last ball but Rinku went big with a six but it didn't count as Abbott overstepped with a no-ball.

After claiming the Player of the Match award, Suryakumar talked about Rinku's finishing skills and the youngster's calmness in tense situations.

"I try to enjoy my batting. The atmosphere was amazing, thanks to the crowd. Was great to see how the boys kept their nerves. Was great to see Rinku, the situation was tailor-made for him. He was calm and collected, which calmed me down a little bit. Incredible achievement from the bowlers to restrict them to this total after the 16th over," Suryakumar said.

Rinku's last-ball six didn't count due to a no ball from Abbott as India won the game with a ball remaining. India and Australia next travel to Thiruvananthapuram for the second T20I match scheduled on November 26.

