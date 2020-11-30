Aus vs Ind: Shreyas Iyer promises Team India will be back stronger

Image Source : TWITTER Shreyas Iyer walks back to pavillion after getting out in Sydney on Sunday.

India's tour of Australia was off to a worst start possible with Virat Kohli and Co. conceding the first two games by big margin to lose the ODI series 0-2 with a match to go. Since the IPL 2020 ended, the focus solemly has been on the four-match Test series, which starts from December 17 in Adelaide, especially with skipper Kohli's absence in the last three Tests.

However, not gaining early momentum with losses make India's road to success in the series tougher and now the team is in dire need to react positively in the dead rubber in Cannabera on Wednesday, followed by the three-match T20I series.

The performance has led to severe criticism from all the quarters, mostly directed at Virat Kohli's captaincy and team's bowling performances in both the games.

While the team conceded close to 750 runs in the couple of games played in Sydney, lack of sixth bowling option was felt heavily with Kohli turing to an unfit Hardik Pandya to chip in with few overs.

Former Indian cricketers Ashish Nehra and Gautam Gambhir didn't hold back from pointing out the glaring mistakes Kohli made with his captaincy call during the games, especially criticising the habit of frequently changing the bowlers.

Amid all the criticism, Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas took to Twitter to buoy up the fans saying despite two games the team will come back stronger.

Tough few games but we’ll be back stronger. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2y95P6gpAR — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) November 30, 2020

