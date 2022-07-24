Team India fined 20 per cent match fee for slow over rate in first ODI vs West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : AP Dhawan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian cricket team have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee owing to a slow over-rate during the first ODI vs West Indies in Trinidad.

Match Referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after the Shikhar Dhawan-led side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to a minimum over rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC stated in a statement on Sunday.

Dhawan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Nigel Duguid levelled the charge.

India had pulled off a three-run win over the West Indies in the first ODI. As far as the 2nd ODI is concerned, West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first.

I am going to bat first. Anything over 250 will be challenging. We need to build partnerships. One forced change, Motie is out and Hayden Walsh comes in. If Hope scores it's fine, if he doesn't, the other batters can chip in," Pooran said at the toss.

Dhawan announced that Prasidh Krishna sits the 2nd ODI out, and Avesh Khan replaces him. He also added that they wanted to bat first again.

I feel it's a good wicket. After the last game, we wanted to bat first again. We are well prepared and looking forward to a good game. Siraj and Prasidh bowled well. I am sure we are going to do much better today. Prasidh Krishna is out and Avesh Khan comes in," said Dhawan.

West Indies Playing XI

Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

India Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

