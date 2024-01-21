Sarfaraz Ahmed leaving to UK? Ex-Pakistan captain quashes baseless rumours of shifting base

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sarfaraz Ahmed has issued a clarification on reports of him leaving Pakistan for better opportunities in the UK

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed found his name in a tangle on Saturday, January 20 with several reports doing the rounds suggesting that he might be leaving his country for better opportunities in cricket in the United Kingdom. Sarfaraz, who played the first Test against Australia and got dropped after two poor outings, is in danger of being out of Pakistan squad from all formats and the reports alleged that the 36-year-old might not have been happy with how things have played out in the last few days. However, Sarfaraz quashed all the baseless rumours.

Speaking to Samaa TV, Sarfaraz clarified that he isn't leaving Pakistan and can't even think of anything like that. "I can't even think of leaving Pakistan and I wouldn’t make such a decision. This isn’t the first time I’ve been dropped from the team. Confirm before running such fabricated news," Sarfaraz Ahmed said.

"Sad to see such news," he added.

Sarfaraz returned scores of 3 and 4 in the two innings in the Perth Test which Pakistan lost by a colossal margin of 360 runs. Mohammad Rizwan replaced him in the next two games and scored 42, 35, 88 and 28 in the four innings and it looks like he is set to be preferred in Tests as well.

It hasn't been a great time for Pakistan cricket in the last few months as they couldn't qualify for the Asia Cup, exited the World Cup in the group stage, lost the Australia Test series 0-3 and now are on the verge of losing the T20 series against New Zealand too on a clean sweep with the Kiwis 4-0 ahead, with just one game to go. Pakistan cricket team and the management hoped for better results after captaincy change, but that hasn't happened just yet.