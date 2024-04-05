RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 19 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Sanju Samson and Virat Kohli at the IPL 2024

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals are set to host the struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

Sanju Samson-led Royals enjoying a strong and impressive start to the IPL 2024 with three wins in their opening three matches. They beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets while chasing a 126-run target at Wankhede Stadium in their last game and are currently placed in the second position in the points table.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are struggling for momentum with just one win in four games this season. RCB were bowled out on 153 runs while chasing an 182-run target against Lucknow Super Giants in their last match and are placed in the eighth position in the points table.

Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer's poor run of form remains an early worry for the hosts but they are likely to field the same playing eleven against Bengaluru. Faf du Plessis-led RCB might turn to Karn Sharma and Akash Deep to change their fortune in the upcoming game against the Royals.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 19th T20 match

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Date & Time: Saturday, April 6 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

RR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal (VC), Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag (C), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Yash Dayal

RR vs RCB Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Riyan Parag: Indian youngster is enjoying a sensational run of form in the IPL 2024 as he leads the scoring chart for his team with just 181 runs in three innings at an impressive strike rate of 160.17. He smashed two consecutive unbeaten fifties in his last two innings and will be hoping for a similar impact against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday.

Virat Kohli: The RCB stalwart Virat Kohli continued his red-hot form in international cricket to IPL 2024 and he currently holds the Orange Cap after four innings. Kohli has scored 203 runs in four innings with the help of two fifties and will be a safe captaincy choice in the upcoming game against Rajasthan Royals.

RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 19 probable playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.