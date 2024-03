RR vs DC Playing XIs: Anrich Nortje returns for Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals remain unchanged

Follow us on Image Source : DC/X Rishabh Pant and Jos Buttler in Jaipur on March 27, 2024

Delhi Capitals won the crucial toss against Rajasthan Royals and elected to bowl first in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Thursday.

Rishabh Pant made two changes to Delhi's playing eleven that lost against Punjab Kings in their first game this season. The star South African bowler Anrich Nortje and Indian pacer Mukesh Kumar replaced the injured duo of Shai Hope and Ishant Sharma for Delhi while Rajasthan Royals remained unchanged.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Rajasthan Royals impact players: RR Impact Subs list: Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen.

Delhi Capitals impact players: Abhishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Pravin Dubey, Kumar Kushgara, Rasikh Dar.

More to follow...