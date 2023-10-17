Rohit Sharma's emphatic record against Bangladesh in ODIs, two centuries in last two World Cup meetings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma vs Pakistan in ICC World Cup match on Oct 14, 2023

India will take on their neighbours Bangladesh in their fourth ICC World Cup 2023 match at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, October 17. With three wins from the opening three games, the Indian team has emerged as a leading contender to go all the way in the tournament and fans can expect an easy win against Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma is leading by example with one hundred and one quickfire fifty in the tournament. He was dismissed for a duck against Australia during India's opening game in Chennai but the veteran opener made a sensational comeback with a hundred Afghanistan and an 86-run knock against Pakistan.

India's captain leads the scoring chart for his team in this tournament and can further scorch up runs in the upcoming clash. Rohit holds an impressive record against Bangladesh in ODIs and also in the World Cup history. India also dominantly lead Bangladesh in the head-to-head record but the latter have pulled off some impressive performance against the Men in Blue.

Rohit has scored 738 runs in 16 ODI innings against Bangladesh at an impressive average of 56.76 with three centuries. Rohit has recorded seven hundreds in ODI World Cup matches and two of them have come against Bangladesh. His first-ever World Cup hundred came against Bangladesh during the 2015 edition. Rohit smashed 137 off 126 balls to help India record a huge 109-run win in the quarter-final game at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India also clashed against Bangladesh in the 2019 edition and Rohit stepped up again with a brilliant hundred in Birmingham. Rohit now can register a unique achievement of scoring a hundred against a single opponent in three different World Cup editions if he smashed another century on Thursday.

Matches Runs Average Strike Rate 100s 50s 16 738 56.76 96.09 3 3

Unfortunately, Rohit has also registered three ducks against Bangladesh in ODIs, including a two-ball duck in the most recent clash in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament on September 15.

