Rohit Sharma might not feature in T20Is for India anymore, Hardik Pandya ruled out till January - Report

Team India is set to take the field in the first of the five-match T20I series against Australia starting from November 23 in Visakhapatnam. This is the team's first assignment since the heartbreak in the World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. With T20 World Cup set to be played next year in the West Indies and the USA, all eyes are on Rohit Sharma's comeback as well in the shortest format.

But according to a report in the Times of India, Rohit had communicated to the selectors that he is fine with not being considered for T20Is in the shortest format even before the World Cup. The India captain is currently 36 years old and last played in the format in the semifinal of T20 World Cup against England in 2022 which India lost by 10 wickets. It also raises question marks over his future in ODI cricket with India set to play only six matches in the format next year despite Champions Trophy being scheduled in 2025. The report also suggests that the selectors will be discussing about his white-ball future with Rohit.

Meanwhile, it has also been understood that all-rounder Hardik Pandya who injured his ankle during the Bangladesh clash in the World Cup is set to remain on the sidelines till January when the South Africa tour concludes. He is not a part of the Test team and in that case, he will be next in action directly in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in March 2024. Moreover, India will also return to playing Test cricket next month when they are scheduled to face South Africa away from home.

Veteran player Ajinkya Rahane is likely to be dropped after sensationally returning as vice-captain for the World Test Championship Final against Australia. With Shreyas Iyer now fit, the selectors are reportedly looking for a settled group of players who will stick together for a longer period of time.

