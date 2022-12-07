Rohit Sharma likely to miss IND vs BAN 3rd ODI; Could be racing against time for upcoming Tests

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma in action

Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the third ODI match against Bangladesh of the three-match series owing to injury.

The Indian skipper Sharma split the webbing between his left thumb and index finger during the second match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

Standing at the second slip, Rohit was left with a bloodied hand when he dropped Anamul Haque during Mohammed Siraj's fourth ball of the second over. He was escorted off the field by the team physio.

He was then rushed to a Dhaka hospital for a scan and the affected area required multiple stitches during the initial treatment.

"India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," the BCCI stated in a media release.

According to reports, further scans will be required to ascertain if there is a fracture.

India are also set to play two-match Test series starting on the 14th of December. In such a scenario, Rohit could be racing against time to get fit for the first Test starting in Chattogram.

Rohit did not take any further part in the second ODI. His left thumb was seen to be heavily bandaged and with stitches. Even if the stitches are opened within a week, he wouldn't be able to train before the start of the first Test.

Moreover, India suffered another blow in the second ODI, when injury-prone seamer Deepak Chahar sustained a stiff hamstring while bowling during the game. He bowled only three overs from his quota.

Kuldeep Sen, who made his debut in the opening ODI was ruled out of the second game due to a stiff back.

The upcoming Test series against Bangladesh will play a significant role for India in the World Test Championship ranking, where the men in blue currently stand at the fourth position.

Latest Cricket News