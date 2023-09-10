IND vs PAK Super 4: Rohit Sharma joins Shahid Afridi at top for most sixes record in Asia Cup history

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma vs Pakistan in Asia Cup match on Sep 9, 2023

Indian team has been in a great position against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match after brilliant fifties from both openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill on Sunday, September 10. Rohit Sharma scored 56 runs while Gill added a quick 58 off just 52 balls but both lost their wickets in back-to-back overs before the rain interruption in the 25th over.

Rohit missed out on his much-awaited 10,000 ODI runs record as he fell 22 runs short of the huge achievement. But the Indian captain recorded another milestone to his tally after smashing four sixes today. Rohit opened his and India's account with a six off Shaheen Afridi in the first over and added three more maximums. His four sixes today took his tally for sixes in Asia Cup history to 26 in just 24 innings and he joined the former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi's 26 sixes record.

Shahid had recorded 26 sixes off just 21 innings in Asia Cup ODI matches while Rohit had only 16 sixes prior to this tournament. Rohit smashed 74* off 59 balls with the help of five sixes against Nepal in the group-stage fixture to become the leading Indian cricketer with the most sixes in Asia Cup history and today surpassed the legendary Sri Lankan opener Sanath Jayasuriya to join Shahid at the top.

Most sixes in Asia Cup (ODI) history:

Shahid Afirid - 26 sixes in 21 innings Rohit Sharma - 26 sixes in 24 innings Sanath Jayasuriya - 23 sixes in 24 innings Suresh Raina - 18 sixes in 13 innings Mohammad Nabi - 13 sixes in 11 innings

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

