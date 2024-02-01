Rishabh Pant says he feared 'possibility' of leg amputation after near-fatal car crash

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rishabh Pant.

Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has opened up on his near-fatal car crash again. The Indian star has said that he feared the possibility of a leg amputation after surviving the horrific accident that took place in December 2022. Pant was on his way to Roorkee from Delhi when his car rammed into the median divider on 30th December 2022.

In a show released by Star Sports - 'Believe: To Death & Back', the Uttarakhand-born cricketer opened up on the car crash stating he feared an amputation. "If there was any nerve damage, there was a possibility of amputation. That is when I felt scared," Pant said in the Star Sports series 'Believe: To Death & Back'. "I had taken an SUV, but what I was seeing was a sedan," he added.

In the interview which was shot on 24th August 2023, the star cricketer also said that he asked the people present at the accident place to help him. "There was someone around so I asked if he could help getting the leg back in the position. He helped the knee get back in place. He was pulled out by two people - Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar out from his car before it caught fire.

"There was someone around so I asked if he could help getting the leg back in the position. He helped the knee get back in place. It was the first time I had such a feeling in life. At the time of the accident, I was aware of the wounds, but I was lucky as it could have been even more serious," he added.

'Don't want to plan for the future': Pant

The 26-year-old cricketer also said that he doesn't want to plan for the future till the time he is not playing cricket. "Till the time I start playing cricket, I don't want to plan much for the future. I asked the doctor how long will it take for me to recover. I told him that everybody is speaking different things, but you will give me the most clarity about it. He (Doctor) said it would take 16 to 18 months. I told the doctor from whatever timeline you give me, I will reduce six months from it," the Delhi Capitals captain said.