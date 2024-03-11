Monday, March 11, 2024
     
  5. 'Rishabh Pant can play T20 World Cup if...': BCCI Secretary Jay Shah makes big announcement

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is set to make the much-awaited comeback to cricket in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). But will he play the T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA? Jay Shah has made a huge announcement.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: March 11, 2024 18:00 IST
IPL 2024
Image Source : GETTY Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has not play any competitive cricket ever since a horrific car accident in December 2022. He is set to make his comeback with the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Delhi Capitals but his role in the team is yet to be clear. Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has opened up on Pant's chances to play in the T20 World Cup in June 2024.

Shah has clearly stated that Pant will be declared fit to play in the IPL soon but has cleared that he will have to start keeping wickets in order to be considered for the T20 World Cup. "He is batting well, he is keeping well. We will declare him fit very soon. If he can play the T20 World Cup for us, that will be a big thing for us. He is a big asset for us. If he can keep, he can play the World Cup. Let's see how he does in the IPL," Shah told PTI.

Reportedly, Pant's injury to his right knee might create some problems for him while wicketkeeping. It remains to be seen if he will return to Delhi Capitals as captain and wicket-keeper or will only lead the side and bat in top four. DC's co-owner Parth Jindal had recently stated that the left-hander had started his wicketkeeping and also expressed confidence in him to lead the team from their series opener.

Going by the first phase schedule of IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals are set to play their first game against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, the venue which will be making its debut in the cash-rich league this year with PBKS opting to play their home matches at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

