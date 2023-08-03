Ricky Ponting and Nasser Hussain reflect on England and Australia's Ashes sanctions

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins pose with the Ashes

Former captains Ricky Ponting and Nasser Hussain have opened up on the sanctions meted out to both England and Australia due to maintaining slow-over rates during the recently culminated Ashes series in England.

Both teams were heavily penalised for maintaining slow over-rates during the course of the marquee series and hence were docked crucial World Test Championship points in terms of the punishment for the same. While the hosts lost a whopping 19 WTC points as a penalty for not getting their overs in time, Australia who ended up retaining the urn also suffered a cut of 10 points.

The Ben Stokes-led side, in particular, was not up to mark in terms of maintaining a good over rate almost during the entirety of the series barring the third Test match in Headingley, Leeds. On the other hand, Australia were able to get their overs in on time in every game except during the fourth Test in Old Trafford, Manchester.

With the historic series ending in a draw, both sides finished with 28 points to their credit. However, a deduction in points meant that England have just managed to secure nine points whereas Australia have bagged 18 WTC points.

With the latest World Test Championship cycle 2023-25 having just got underway, there isn't much that separates the teams that have already made their presence felt on the ladder. However, the difference of a few points can actually cost teams big - something that has already been witnessed in the previous editions of the tournament.

Reflecting on how both the Ashes rivals lost points during the course of the series, former Australia skipper Ponting urged the umpires to get more actively involved in the game to amp up the tempo of the game.

"The players have to take responsibility. I think the umpires can be more active in it as well. I think the umpires need to start just getting the players around more, getting them ready, getting them organised, making sure the batter’s ready to face up, making sure the bowler is at the end of his mark when the batsman gets back to his crease. We’ve got to find a way not to be losing so much time in these games," said Ponting on the ICC Review.

Meanwhile, former England captain Hussain called for more stringent penalties. He also spoke from a spectator's point of view and mentioned that slow over-rates often rob them of fun and quality entertainment.

"I think the penalties should be harsh. I do think it is something that upsets fans. Tickets, especially in England, are very expensive. So you want to get the full day. Now some people argue, well, you're getting the entertainment anyway. But I do think, if you pay for 90 overs, you should expect 90 overs," said Nasser.

"And after 85 overs, if they just suddenly stroll off with the extra half hour already been bowled, I do think fines, and World Test Championship deduction points, it has cost sides already a place in World Test Championship finals. So I do think the ICC should continue to be strong with teams," added Nasser.

