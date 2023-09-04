Reports | Super 4 matches of Asia Cup 2023 to be shifted from Colombo to Hambantota

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MUFADDAL_VOHRA Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

In a rain-hit Asia Cup 2023 tournament, the Super 4 round matches at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium are set to be shifted to Hambantota's Mahinda Rajapakse International Stadium on Monday, September 4. Fans and all invested parties were disappointed after India's much-awaited game against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain.

According to a report from PTI, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) requested the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to shift the rain-hit games from Colombo to UAE (India's Super 4 matches) and Pakistan. And now according to a report from Dainik Jagran, the ACC is now looking to choose Hambantota to host the five Super 4 matches. The current weather at Hambantota suggests a positive weather forecast for Super 4 matches but the venue faces logistic issues for the mega tournament.

Rain continues to threaten potential matches at Pallekele and Colombo. India's ongoing second Group A against Nepal at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is also witnessing rain interruption. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will be hosting the last group-stage game between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on September 5.

Colombo was scheduled to host the second Super 4 game between Bangladesh and the potential winner between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on September 9 and the final on September 17. Fans have been critical of the organisers for not considering weather conditions before finalising the final schedule despite leaving it late. Pakistan and Bangladesh have already secured the qualification for the Super 4 round while India need a win against Nepal in their last game on September 4.

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 schedule:

September 6: Pak/Afg vs Bangladesh/Afghanistan (Super 4) at 1:30 PM IST

September 9: SL/Afg vs Bang/Afg in Hambantota (Super 4) at 1:30 PM IST

September 10: India/Nep vs Pak/Nep in Hambantota (Super 4) at 1:30 PM IST

September 12: India/Nep vs SL/Afg in Hambantota (Super 4) at 1:30 PM IST

September 15: India/Nep vs Ban/Afg in Hambantota (Super 4) at 1:30 PM IST

September 17: Final, Hambantota at 1:30 PM IST

