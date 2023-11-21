Report of trolling of family members of Australian cricket players is completely in bad taste: Harbhajan Singh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harbhajan Singh.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has condemned the trolling of the family members of the Australian cricket team which made headlines after the Pat Cummins-led side defeated India in the final of the World Cup 2023 to claim their sixth ODI World Cup title.

For the unversed, several trolls directed abominable and vile comments towards Glenn Maxwell's wife, Vini Raman and Travis Head's wife, Jessica Davies among others via social media platforms like Instagram and 'X' formerly Twitter, after India's shocking defeat to Australia in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Now, the former India off-spinner has come in support of the Aussie players and their family members who were the victims of the online abuse. Harbhajan, 43, took to 'X' and "requested cricket fans" to abstain from such distasteful behaviour.

"Reports of trolling of family members of Australian cricket players is completely in bad taste. We played well but lost the final to better cricket by the Aussies. That's it. Why troll the players and their families? Requesting all cricket fans to stop such behaviour. Sanity and dignity are more important," posted Harbhajan.

Notably, the result of the final left numerous Indian cricket fans shell-shocked. The Men in Blue were tipped as the favourites to clinch the silverware as they entered the final, riding on an unbeaten 10-match-long streak.

In addition to that, the Rohit Sharma-led side defeated the Aussies in their campaign opener by six wickets while playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Hence, the hosts also had a psychological advantage leading into the summit clash.

However, to the surprise of many, the Indian batting order failed to deliver in the final fixture and was put under serious pressure by the Australian pace bowling cartel comprising skipper Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

