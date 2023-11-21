Tuesday, November 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Report of trolling of family members of Australian cricket players is completely in bad taste: Harbhajan Singh

Report of trolling of family members of Australian cricket players is completely in bad taste: Harbhajan Singh

Several trolls targetted the wives of Australia's star allrounder Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head after Australia's domineering display in the final in Ahmedabad ended India's hopes of ending their drought at ICC events. Head was announced as the Player of the Match (POTM).

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2023 23:43 IST
Harbhajan Singh.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harbhajan Singh.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has condemned the trolling of the family members of the Australian cricket team which made headlines after the Pat Cummins-led side defeated India in the final of the World Cup 2023 to claim their sixth ODI World Cup title. 

For the unversed, several trolls directed abominable and vile comments towards Glenn Maxwell's wife, Vini Raman and Travis Head's wife, Jessica Davies among others via social media platforms like Instagram and 'X' formerly Twitter, after India's shocking defeat to Australia in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Now, the former India off-spinner has come in support of the Aussie players and their family members who were the victims of the online abuse. Harbhajan, 43, took to 'X' and "requested cricket fans" to abstain from such distasteful behaviour.

"Reports of trolling of family members of Australian cricket players is completely in bad taste. We played well but lost the final to better cricket by the Aussies. That's it. Why troll the players and their families? Requesting all cricket fans to stop such behaviour. Sanity and dignity are more important," posted Harbhajan.

Notably, the result of the final left numerous Indian cricket fans shell-shocked. The Men in Blue were tipped as the favourites to clinch the silverware as they entered the final, riding on an unbeaten 10-match-long streak.

Related Stories
Danish Kaneria, former Pakistan cricketer, lauds PM Modi for consoling Team India in dressing room

Danish Kaneria, former Pakistan cricketer, lauds PM Modi for consoling Team India in dressing room

Afghanistan Cricket Board confirms schedule for first-ever white-ball tour of India

Afghanistan Cricket Board confirms schedule for first-ever white-ball tour of India

WATCH | Brisbane Heat get penalised as Amelia Kerr tries to gather throw with towel in WBBL

WATCH | Brisbane Heat get penalised as Amelia Kerr tries to gather throw with towel in WBBL

In addition to that, the Rohit Sharma-led side defeated the Aussies in their campaign opener by six wickets while playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Hence, the hosts also had a psychological advantage leading into the summit clash.

However, to the surprise of many, the Indian batting order failed to deliver in the final fixture and was put under serious pressure by the Australian pace bowling cartel comprising skipper Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News