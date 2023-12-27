Record-breaking T20I series against West Indies helps Phil Salt jump to second place in ICC rankings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Phil Salt

Suryakumar Yadav continues to be on top in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batters with 887 rating points. England opener Phil Salt has jumped to the second place after a record-breaking series against the West Indies which also saw him smash two consecutive centuries. The Brits lost the five-match series 3-2 but Salt shined with the bat smashing 331 runs in five matches at a strike-rate of 185.96 with 22 sixes to his name. He was also named the player of the series for his efforts.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are at the third and fifth positions respectively while Aiden Markram of South Africa is at the fourth place at the moment. Among Indians, only Ruturaj Gaikwad is the other batter in top 10 sitting pretty at the 8th place. Meanwhile, Adil Rashid has extended his lead on top of the bowling rankings in T20Is with 726 rating points, 34 ahead of second placed Rashid Khan of Afghanistan.

Ravi Bishnoi who didn't play a single T20I on South Africa is still at third place with 685 rating points. Among England players, Reece Topley is the only other bowler in top 10.

Babar Azam slips to 5th place

As far as the Tests are concerned, Pakistan batter Babar Azam has slipped one place to fifth position and is likely to lose more points after his latest failure at the MCG against Australia. Usman Khawaja has jumped three place up to fourth after his decent show in Perth while Marnus Labuschagne has gone down three places to eighth. Among bowlers, Pat Cummins has jumped to third while his teammates Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc have also benefitted from a good show in Perth Test.

