RCB will not play same set of overseas players in each game says women's head coach Sawyer ahead of WPL

Follow us on Image Source : RCB/TWITTER Team RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore women's head coach Ben Sawyer have made it clear that the overseas player will be rotated in each match of the Women's Premier League. Team RCB have notable overseas players in the mix including Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Heather Knight, and Dane van Niekerk.

According to Sawyer who is currently the coach of White Ferns (New Zealand women's team), the combination of the overseas players in the Playing XI will be changed in every match of the upcoming tournament starting from the 4th of March.

"All six will play a role. We play four games in the first six days. We will have different match-ups against the teams and I am fortunate to have them," Sawyer said.

"Don't expect us to operate with the same four in the whole tournament. We have got some multi-skilled players. pretty sure you will see all six in the tournament," he added.

Sawyer has worked as a coach in 'The Hundred and 'WBBL' and he is confident WPL will take this to a new level.

"That's a scary thought for an International player of what they are going to come up against in the future. I've seen the impact that WBBL and The Hundred have had. It's just going to take it to another level."

Asked if the WPL will help Indian women in getting rid of mental blocks in crunch games, Sawyer was empathetic.

"Once they win one or two games, there going to be no stopping the Indian team."

"The experience some of the younger players will get at the international level would take them to another level. They will be exposed to playing international style cricket week in and week out during the competition," he added.

RCB Full Squad for WPL:

Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Megan Schutt, Kanika Ahuja, Dane Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Preeti Bose, Komal Zanzad, Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil

Latest Cricket News