  RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Punjab Kings in their first home match of the IPL 2024. RCB are coming into this contest on the back of a loss, while PBKS defeated DC in their opening encounter.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: March 25, 2024 18:23 IST
RCB host PBKS in match 6.
RCB host PBKS in match 6.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru head to their home for their IPL 2024 match as they will be hosting Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings in match number 5 of the tournament. After suffering a loss at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener, RCB look to overturn the fortunes with a win against the Kings, who defeated Delhi Capitals in their first game. The Faf du Plessis-led side does not boast a strong record at home despite getting huge support. 

RCB have played 84 matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL and have won 39 of those games. RCB have lost 40 games at home, while four ended in a no result and one in a tie. RCB lost the opener to CSK by 6 wickets as their 174-run target was chased pretty easily by the defending champions. PBKS defeated DC in their tournament opener by 4 wickets as they chased the 175-run target in the final over. Follow for all the updates of the RCB vs PBKS game.

Live updates :RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Latest Updates

  • Mar 25, 2024 6:21 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IPL 2024 fever heads to Chinnaswamy!!

    IPL 2024 heads to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the first time in the ongoing tournament. Little more than a week before, the fans were dancing and were going gaga on the streets of Bengaluru as their women's team had won the WPL. The teams now head to Bengaluru with fans expecting and praying of a double this season. The road started but with a loss to CSK. Now they need to regroup and face PBKS in the second game. Stay tuned as we take you across this game

