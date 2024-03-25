RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings

IPL 2024 heads to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the first time in the ongoing tournament. Little more than a week before, the fans were dancing and were going gaga on the streets of Bengaluru as their women's team had won the WPL. The teams now head to Bengaluru with fans expecting and praying of a double this season. The road started but with a loss to CSK. Now they need to regroup and face PBKS in the second game. Stay tuned as we take you across this game