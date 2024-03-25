RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab KingsRCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru head to their home for their IPL 2024 match as they will be hosting Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings in match number 5 of the tournament. After suffering a loss at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener, RCB look to overturn the fortunes with a win against the Kings, who defeated Delhi Capitals in their first game. The Faf du Plessis-led side does not boast a strong record at home despite getting huge support.
RCB have played 84 matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL and have won 39 of those games. RCB have lost 40 games at home, while four ended in a no result and one in a tie. RCB lost the opener to CSK by 6 wickets as their 174-run target was chased pretty easily by the defending champions. PBKS defeated DC in their tournament opener by 4 wickets as they chased the 175-run target in the final over. Follow for all the updates of the RCB vs PBKS game.
