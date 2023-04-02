RCB vs MI IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma registers special 200; joins elite list featuring MS Dhoni

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rohit Sharma registers special feat in MI's 1st match of IPL 2023

RCB vs MI: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma added a special feather to T20 captaincy when he took the field in his team's first game of IPL 2023. Sharma's Mumbai face Faf du Plessis Royal Challengers Bangalore in their tournament opener at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The stylish opening batter has already led his IPL franchise to a record five IPL titles.

Meanwhile, Sharma registered a special 200 in the match against RCB. Rohit Sharma became the third player in the history of the T20 format to captain in 200 matches. He joins an elite list which features only two players- MS Dhoni and Daren Sammy. Dhoni has led five teams, including CSK and India in T20s, while Sammy has captained in 208 matches. Sharma has led only two teams- India and Mumbai Indians in the T20 format.

MI's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan

RCB's Playing XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj

Latest Cricket News