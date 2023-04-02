Sunday, April 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. RCB vs MI IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma registers special 200; joins elite list featuring MS Dhoni

RCB vs MI IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma registers special 200; joins elite list featuring MS Dhoni

RCB vs MI: Rohit Sharma registered a special 200 in Mumbai Indians' first match of IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: April 02, 2023 20:47 IST
Rohit Sharma registers special feat in MI's 1st match of
Image Source : INDIA TV Rohit Sharma registers special feat in MI's 1st match of IPL 2023

RCB vs MI: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma added a special feather to T20 captaincy when he took the field in his team's first game of IPL 2023. Sharma's Mumbai face Faf du Plessis Royal Challengers Bangalore in their tournament opener at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The stylish opening batter has already led his IPL franchise to a record five IPL titles.

Meanwhile, Sharma registered a special 200 in the match against RCB. Rohit Sharma became the third player in the history of the T20 format to captain in 200 matches. He joins an elite list which features only two players- MS Dhoni and Daren Sammy. Dhoni has led five teams, including CSK and India in T20s, while Sammy has captained in 208 matches. Sharma has led only two teams- India and Mumbai Indians in the T20 format.

MI's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan

RCB's Playing XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News