RCB vs KKR Live telecast and streaming: When and where to watch IPL 2024 match 10 free in India?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is only one week old in this edition but has already witnessed a lot of sparkling performances from several players. The caravan now moves to Bengaluru for the second time in a week with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosting Kolkata Knight Riders in the 10th match. While RCB are coming into this match with a win over Punjab Kings, KKR also won their opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four runs.

RCB are currently at the sixth place in the points table with a win and a loss each while KKR will be playing only their second match having enjoyed a break of six days post their first encounter. RCB vs KKR is one of the highly anitcipated encounters in IPL as both teams have been involved in thrillers before. Interestingly, RCB last defeated KKR in Bengaluru in May 2015 and since then, the latter side has emerged victorious in this battle.

The team led by Faf du Plessis will be keen on change the narrative. At the same time, KKR are looking a well-oiled unit especially with the bat as Sunil Narine is back to opening while Andre Russell has found his groove right from the first game of the season.

Where to watch RCB vs KKR match in IPL 2024 for free?

RCB vs KKR match will be telecast live on Star Sports network with commentary available in different languages. Moreover, the live streaming of IPL 2024 Match 10 will be available in Jio Cinema for free. Even on this platform, the streaming will be in different languages including in Bhojpuri and Marathi.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Anukul Roy, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Tom Curran, Reece Topley