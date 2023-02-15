Tennis meets cricket as RCB ropes in Sania Mirza for WPL 2023 in mentor's capacity

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sania Mirza | File Photo

The women's team of Royal Challengers Bangalore announced Sania Mirza as the team's mentor moving forward. "While our coaching staff handle the cricket side of things, we couldn’t think of anyone better to guide our women cricketers about excelling under pressure. Join us in welcoming the mentor of our women's team, a champion athlete and a trailblazer! Namaskara, Sania Mirza!," RCB's Tweeted.

RCB also shared a video interview with Sania Mirza stating, "The pioneer in Indian sports for women, a youth icon, someone who has played Bold and broken barriers throughout her career, and a champion on and off the field. We are proud to welcome Sania Mirza as the mentor of the RCB women’s cricket team."

Sania stated that she was a little surprised, but was also really excited as she has been a professional athlete for so long and believes her next job would be to make young women feel that sport can be a first-choice career option. She also added that she looks forward to working with the team in WPL and handling the mental aspect of playing at such a high level.

Recently, Sania Mirza and her American doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands crashed out in the first round of the women's doubles competition in the ongoing Abu Dhabi Open 2023 WTA 500 event. The duo suffered a loss to Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens and Laura Siegemund by a margin of 3-6, 4-6. Mirza is now one step closer to retirement from the sport. The six-time Grand Slam winner announced earlier that she would retire from professional tennis after Dubai Tennis Championships starting from February 27 onwards.

Sania’s last speech at Australian Open

"My professional career started in Melbourne. I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at," stated an emotional Sania Mirza in the post-match interview.

The WTA Doubles World No. 1 for 91 weeks, Mirza, comes in second place at the last Grand Slam competition of her career. Mirza said earlier this month that the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February will mark the conclusion of her professional tennis career.

