Ravindra Jadeja equals Indian record in Asia Cup history with three wickets against Nepal

Team India finally got to bowl in the ongoing Asia Cup after the Pakistan clash was called off before they could bowl even a single over. Skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first against Nepal in India's first game against their neighbours. Three dropped chances in a span of three overs didn't help India's cause but once Shardul Thakur broke the opening stand, it helped Ravindra Jadeja dictate terms once the powerplay was done.

Jadeja was economical at the start of his spell and the pressure gave him wickets starting the 16th over. Jadeja got three wickets in a span of six overs including the big scalp of Nepalese skipper Rohit Paudel. Jadeja finished with the figures of 3/40 in his 10 overs and joined Irfan Pathan, the former Indian all-rounder at the top of the highest wicket-takers list.

Jadeja has now 22 wickets, the same as Irfan in the ODI Asia Cup history and will need just one more wicket to become the highest wicket-taker for India.

Most wickets for India in Asia Cup (ODIs)

1. Irfan Pathan - 22 wickets in 12 innings

2. Ravindra Jadeja - 22 wickets in 15 innings*

3. Sachin Tendulkar - 17 wickets in 15 innings

4. Kapil Dev - 15 wickets in 7 innings

5. R Ashwin - 14 wickets in 7 innings

Mohammed Siraj, after a poor start went on to take three wickets while Mohammed Shami, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the eleven, also took a wicket. The rain ruined India's batting innings before the match was reduced to a 23-over affair. Skipper Rohit Sharma smashed his 49th half-century in ODIs and Gill is on his way to his own as India are cruising in a 145-run chase. With the win, India will qualify for the Super Fours officially.

