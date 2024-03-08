Friday, March 08, 2024
     
  5. Ravichandran Ashwin registers duck in his 100th Test match to concede unwanted record

Ravichandran Ashwin became India's only third cricketer to score a duck playing in his 100th Test match and ninth overall in red-ball cricket history. Ashwin joined the likes of Brendon McCullum and Cheteshawar Pujara to concede this unwanted feat.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 08, 2024 18:06 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin
Image Source : REUTERS Ravichandran Ashwin receiving his 100th Test match cap in Dharamsala on March 7, 2024

Indian cricketers dominated Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Test match against England in Dharamsala with four players scoring fifth-plus knocks in the first innings.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill recorded brilliant centuries and then youngsters Sarfaraz Khan and Devdutt Padikkal registered the fifties as India posted 473/8 with a 255-run lead at the end of the day's play on Friday.

Rohit and Gill stole the limelight with their individual hundreds Ravichandran Ashwin recorded a duck to come under scanner. Playing in his 100th Test match, Ashwin shone with a ball in the first innings but conceded an unwanted record after getting bowled out by Tom Hartley on a five-ball duck.

The veteran spin all-rounder became the only ninth cricketer in Test cricket history and the third Indian to register a duck in the 100th match of their career. Ashwin became the first-ever spin bowler to register a duck in the 100th Test match to set an unwanted feat in red-ball cricket.

Cricketers to register duck in 100th Test match of career:

  1. Dilip Vengsarkar vs New Zealand in 1988
  2. Allan Border vs West Indies in 1991
  3. Courtney Walsh vs England
  4. Mark Taylor vs England in 1998
  5. Stephen Fleming vs South Africa in 2006
  6. Brendon McCullum vs Australia in 2016
  7. Alastair Cook vs England in 2019
  8. Cheteshwar Pujara vs Australia in 2023
  9. Ravichandran Ashwin vs England in 2024

More to follow...

