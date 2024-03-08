Ravichandran Ashwin registers duck in his 100th Test match to concede unwanted record

Indian cricketers dominated Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Test match against England in Dharamsala with four players scoring fifth-plus knocks in the first innings.
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill recorded brilliant centuries and then youngsters Sarfaraz Khan and Devdutt Padikkal registered the fifties as India posted 473/8 with a 255-run lead at the end of the day's play on Friday.
Rohit and Gill stole the limelight with their individual hundreds Ravichandran Ashwin recorded a duck to come under scanner. Playing in his 100th Test match, Ashwin shone with a ball in the first innings but conceded an unwanted record after getting bowled out by Tom Hartley on a five-ball duck.
The veteran spin all-rounder became the only ninth cricketer in Test cricket history and the third Indian to register a duck in the 100th match of their career. Ashwin became the first-ever spin bowler to register a duck in the 100th Test match to set an unwanted feat in red-ball cricket.
Cricketers to register duck in 100th Test match of career:
- Dilip Vengsarkar vs New Zealand in 1988
- Allan Border vs West Indies in 1991
- Courtney Walsh vs England
- Mark Taylor vs England in 1998
- Stephen Fleming vs South Africa in 2006
- Brendon McCullum vs Australia in 2016
- Alastair Cook vs England in 2019
- Cheteshwar Pujara vs Australia in 2023
- Ravichandran Ashwin vs England in 2024
More to follow...