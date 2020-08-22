Ravichandran Ashwin is 'going to have an objection' with Ricky Ponting over Mankading: Aakash Chopra

Image Source : IPLT20.COM/GETTY IMAGES Aakash Chopra has said that he wants to be a "fly on the wall" when Ponting confronts Ravichandran Ashwin over the Mankading mode of dismissal.

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra has said that he "wants to be a fly on the wall" when Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting talks to Ravichandran Ashwin over the Mankading mode of dismissal.

Ponting had earlier said that Mankading goes against the "ethics" of the game and he will have a stern conversation with Ashwin over the dismissal, who will be appearing for the Delhi Capitals for the first time in this season of the IPL.

“I want to be a fly on the wall when Ricky Ponting and R Ashwin confront each other on Mankading," Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

"I know Ashwin, he is a very strong character who sticks to his beliefs, so he is going to have an objection and Ponting is not going to allow it."

Mankading has also been a controversial mode of dismissal and Ashwin triggered the conversations surrounding the 'Mankad' during the previous edition of the IPL. He ran Jos Buttler out while he stepped out of the crease before Ashwin completed his delivery stride.

“Ricky Ponting is coming from the perspective that you are taking a little start and not trying to steal a single and it is the duty of the bowler to warn the batsman. But the other side is that there are some laws of cricket. So if the law has been made that when you go out, you can be dismissed from behind, then why a warning in such a case," Chopra further said.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League begins on September 19, with the final taking place on November 10.

