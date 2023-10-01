Ravi Ashwin calls Laxman Sivaramakrishnan after ex-cricketer's critic posts on social media

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravi Ashwin

Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan stirred controversy with a series of posts on social media platform X. The ex-leg spinner Sivaramakrishnan tried schooling Ashwin for a technical action flow which led to a social media debate. Users commented on the ex-cricketer's post and wanted him to tell the flaws to Ashwin. Sivaramakrishnan has now confirmed that Ashwin has made a phone call to him and has discussed the issues.

The controversy began when Sivaramakrishnan posted a picture of Ashwin's bowling stride asking him to make a tweak in his action to be more effective. "This picture has gone viral on SM. Enlarge the image and you notice his non-bowling arm and upper body has opened up towards the offside. If you look at his lower body is closed. This leads to lack of synchronisation. Ash quickly needs to correct this to be more effective," Sivaramakrishnan posted on X on Friday. This led the users to ask the former cricketer to tell the flaws directly to Ashwin but Sivaramakrishnan replied he can't tell him personally as "they don’t take calls as we might ask for tickets".

Sivaramakrishnan has now revealed that he has received a call from Ashwin and has discussed the bowling stride thing. "Ravi Ashwin was nice enough to call me just a while ago to discuss his bowling action, he was as shocked with the venom of the trolls as I was. Also clarified that the people involved are in NO WAY connected to him. GOOD LUCK Ravi Ashwin. Do us proud," he added.

Ravichandran Ashwin was included in India's ODI World Cup after Axar Patel was ruled out due to an injury. Ashwin received an ODI recall when Axar suffered a quadriceps strain. Ashwin was added to the squad on the final day of the allowed squad changes deadline on September 29. "Congratulations to R. Ashwin for making himself a place in the World Cup squad with sheer impressive qualities that he possesses and has displayed in the recent past. His job is to take wickets and not look to contain, if he can average a couple of wickets each game he would have done a great job. Good luck," Sivaramakrishnan had said.

