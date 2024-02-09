Ranji Trophy 2024: Out-of-favour sidelined stars Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara record centuries

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prithvi Shaw vs Bengal at Eden Gardens on February 9, 2024

Prithvi Shaw recorded a stunning hundred during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2024 match against Chattisgarh on Friday. Shaw scored 159 off 185 balls as Mumbai posted a total of 310/4 on Day 1 of their sixth match of the season in Raipur.

The 24-year-old opener made his return to competitive cricket from a long-term injury during Mumbai's last match against Bengal but managed to score just 35 runs. But he stole the limelight by smashing his 13th First-Class century to remind everyone of his return to form.

Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani added 244 runs for the opening wicket with both players scoring a hundred each. Shaw blasted Chattisgarh's bowling attack by smashing 159 off just 185 balls with the help of 18 fours and three sixes, his third hundred-plus knock in his last four overall innings across competitions. However, Chattisgarh bowlers made a late comeback by taking four wickets after tea as Mumbai posted 310/4 in 86 overs before the stumps.

Meanwhile, a flop show continues for the veteran Ajinkya Rahane who was bowled out on just one run on Friday. Rahane returned to take the captaincy armband but registered his sixth single-digit score in six Ranji Trophy 2024 innings.

In another big game on Friday, the defending champions Saurashtra posted 242/4 against Rajasthan on Day 1. The veteran Cheteshwar Pujara scored his second century of the tournament by smashing 110 off 230 balls as he continues to seek a way to make a comeback to the national team.

In-form Devdutt Padikkal also continued his red-hot form across formats by scoring an unbeaten 151 off 216 balls during Karnataka'a high-voltage game against giants Tamil Nadu. Padikkal's brilliant knock helped Karnataka post 288/5 in 90 overs on Day 1 as both teams eye top spot in the Elite Group C table.

Padikkal, the 23-year-old left-handed batter, has scored three hundreds in just five innings in the Ranji Trophy 2024 and also made a big impact by scoring one century and one fifty against England Lions recently.