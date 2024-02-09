Friday, February 09, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024: Out-of-favour sidelined stars Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara record centuries

Ranji Trophy 2024: Out-of-favour sidelined stars Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara record centuries

After spending more than five months on the sidelines due to injury, the young Mumbai opener made a sensational return to competitive cricket by smashing a 159 off 185 against Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy 2024 match on Friday, February 9.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 09, 2024 20:17 IST
Prithvi Shaw vs Bengal
Image Source : PTI Prithvi Shaw vs Bengal at Eden Gardens on February 9, 2024

Prithvi Shaw recorded a stunning hundred during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2024 match against Chattisgarh on Friday. Shaw scored 159 off 185 balls as Mumbai posted a total of 310/4 on Day 1 of their sixth match of the season in Raipur. 

The 24-year-old opener made his return to competitive cricket from a long-term injury during Mumbai's last match against Bengal but managed to score just 35 runs. But he stole the limelight by smashing his 13th First-Class century to remind everyone of his return to form.

Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani added 244 runs for the opening wicket with both players scoring a hundred each. Shaw blasted Chattisgarh's bowling attack by smashing 159 off just 185 balls with the help of 18 fours and three sixes, his third hundred-plus knock in his last four overall innings across competitions. However, Chattisgarh bowlers made a late comeback by taking four wickets after tea as Mumbai posted 310/4 in 86 overs before the stumps. 

Meanwhile, a flop show continues for the veteran Ajinkya Rahane who was bowled out on just one run on Friday. Rahane returned to take the captaincy armband but registered his sixth single-digit score in six Ranji Trophy 2024 innings. 

In another big game on Friday, the defending champions Saurashtra posted 242/4 against Rajasthan on Day 1. The veteran Cheteshwar Pujara scored his second century of the tournament by smashing 110 off 230 balls as he continues to seek a way to make a comeback to the national team.

Related Stories
George Bailey hints at T20 World Cup 2024 spot for new RCB signing

George Bailey hints at T20 World Cup 2024 spot for new RCB signing

David Warner emulates Virat Kohli and Ross Taylor in unique cricket achievement

David Warner emulates Virat Kohli and Ross Taylor in unique cricket achievement

AUS vs WI: David Warner, Adam Zampa guide Australia to thrilling win against West Indies in 1st T20I

AUS vs WI: David Warner, Adam Zampa guide Australia to thrilling win against West Indies in 1st T20I

In-form Devdutt Padikkal also continued his red-hot form across formats by scoring an unbeaten 151 off 216 balls during Karnataka'a high-voltage game against giants Tamil Nadu. Padikkal's brilliant knock helped Karnataka post 288/5 in 90 overs on Day 1 as both teams eye top spot in the Elite Group C table.

Padikkal, the 23-year-old left-handed batter, has scored three hundreds in just five innings in the Ranji Trophy 2024 and also made a big impact by scoring one century and one fifty against England Lions recently. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Latest News

Advertisement