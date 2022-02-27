Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Uttarakhand rout Rajasthan by 299 runs; Andhra-Services match ends in dull draw

Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET ASSOCIATION OF UTTARAKHAND File photo of Uttarakhand spinner Mayank Mishra

Uttarakhand thrashed Rajasthan by 299 runs on the fourth and final day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group E match here on Sunday to top the points table with 12 points.

In the other match in the group, Andhra settled for a draw with Services to pick up three points.

Resuming at 58 for 3 in pursuit of a mammoth target of 455, Rajasthan caved in without much of a fight as they were bundled out for 155 in 68.4 overs.

Only captain Ashok Maneria (45, 89 balls, 2X4, 2X6) battled it out and managed to stitch together a 44-run stand for the fourth wicket with nightwatchman Kamlesh Nagarkoti (12, 73 balls, 1 four).

For Uttarakhand, left-arm spinners Mayank Mishra (4 for 26) and Swapnil Singh (4 for 62) did most of the damage and bowled the team to a well-deserved victory and six points.

From 150 for 6, the Rajasthan chase fizzled out quickly as three wickets fell in the space of 10 balls to bring an end to proceedings as Rajesh Bishnoi was absent hurt.

It was a good outing for Mishra as he followed his seven-wicket haul in the first innings with four scalps in the second to fashion the team's win.

In the other match, Andhra batters appeared to have opted for batting practice after having secured the first-innings lead as C R Gnaneshwar hit 125 and Sheikh Rasheed, one of the stars of India's recent triumph in the Under-19 ICC World Cup, made 43.

Andhra ended 220 for 4 as the encounter petered out to a draw.

Brief scores: Andhra 389 all out in 137.1 overs (Ricky Bhui 149, Karan Shinde 96, U M S Girinath 54, Pulkit Narang 6 for 56) and 220 for 4 in 68 overs (C R Gnaneshar 125) drew with Services 343 all out in 118.4 overs (Rajat Paliwal 96, Ravi Chauhan 87, Devender Lochab 36, S Ashish 4 for 91).

Andhra: 3 points, Services: 1.

Uttarakhand 337 all out in 130.3 overs (Swapnil Singh 97, Kunal Chandela 89, A V Choudhary 3 for 44, Tanveer Ul-Haq 3 for 57) and 246 for 7 declared in 53 overs (Jay Bista 88, Dikshansu Negi 52 not out) beat Rajasthan 129 all out in 51.2 overs (Manender Singh 52, Yash Kothari 26, Mayank Mishra 7 for 44) and 155 all out in 68.4 overs (Ashok Maneria 45, Mayank Mishra 4 for 26, Swapnil Singh 4 for 62).

Uttarakhand: 6 points, Rajasthan: 0.

- Reported by PTI