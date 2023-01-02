'Rahul may not be part of Playing XI in 50-over format currently': Sanjay Bangar's verdict on Indian batter

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, TWITTER Sanjay Bangar gives verdict on Rahul's ODI future

The Indian Cricket team is all set to lock horns against Sri Lanka in a multi-format limited overs series starting from January 3. The Indian team, which is undergoing a transition phase, has left out senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul from the T20I format. Notably, India's regular vice-captain Rahul has not been given the deputy role in the ODI format as Hardik Pandya will provide leadership support to Sharma. With the stakes going high in 2023, India's former coach Sanjay Bangar has predicted that Rahul may not be part of the Indian ODI XI currently.

KL Rahul is not having the best of times, especially with the bat. The right-handed batter is not firing on crucial stages and the same was seen in the T20 World Cup 2022 and Asia Cup 2022. On the flip, players like Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill have risen on the occasion and have provided a big impact. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, former Indian coach Bangar stated that Rahul will have to fight for a spot in the team and at the moment, he is not getting fixed in the Playing XI. Also, the former Indian all-rounder feels that Hardik Pandya is the right man to take the leadership reins from Sharma whenever the need arises.

Image Source : GETTYKL Rahul will return to the Indian team for ODIs against Sri Lanka

Taking into account the kind of success that Ishan Kishan has had at the top of the order, means KL Rahul will have to fight to make his place in the playing XI, and hence I feel that KL Rahul may not be part of India's playing XI in 50-over cricket at the moment. Hardik Pandya's career graph as far as his captaincy is concerned is pretty good because the way he led his team to the IPL championship was fabulous. So it meant in the longer run he is going to be a strong contender to take over the reins from Rohit Sharma whenever the situation arises

India's T20I squad for Sri Lanka series:

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India's ODI squad for Sri lanka series:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Latest Cricket News