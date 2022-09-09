Queen Elizabeth II: English & Wales Cricket Board mourns

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Flowers adorn the entrance at Government House post Queen Elizabeth II's demise

Highlights Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022

She was the longest serving monarch

Queen Elizabeth II was married to late H.R.H Prince Phillip

Queen Elizabeth II: United Kingdon's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II in a sad state of affairs passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle. This is the same place where Elizabeth used to spend most of her summer. The Queen ascended to the throne in 1952 and saw some historical social reforms. King Charles III, her son, mourned the death of the late monarch and said that it was a great loss for his family and certainly, the world will join them in their days of grief.

Born on April 21, 1926, when Elizabeth was named the queen, India was still deprived of their first Test match win and Pakistan hadn't even started playing the longest format of the game. Since then, the gentleman's game has evolved drastically with three nations such as Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka acquiring Test status. The late monarch has always been around cricket and a lot of the anecdotes have been around her customary meetings with the touring side during the Lord's Test matches. The queen and her late husband H.R.H Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, both have a long history of supporting cricket and England's national sides.

The English Cricket Board earlier today shared a heartfelt note following the queen's demise which reads, "The English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is saddened by the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen and her husband both have a long history of supporting the game and England's national sides. They were the true Patrons and honorary life members of the MCC and they highly valued it as they attended as many games as possible over 50 years stretch. Her Majesty set up the English Cricket Board Academy at Loughborough University in November 2004 and till this date, they continue to be the main training center for all England players".

Just before the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup could get underway, the queen hosted all the 10 competing captains at Buckingham Palace to wish them good luck and later sent a congratulatory message victorious England team after its final victory over New Zealand.

Latest Cricket News