'Pujara sir can't bat like me': Prithvi Shaw banks his aggressive style of play to earn India recall

Out from the Indian Cricket team, Prithvi Shaw banks on his aggressive style of play to amass runs and make a comeback into the national team. Shaw last played for India in July 2021 when he featured in a T20I game against Sri Lanka. He has since found himself away from game time. But Shaw, who played for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinal, looks to keep his aggressive approach going.

Shaw could not make a big impact in the Duleep Trophy semifinal against Central Zone at Alur as he managed the scores of 25 and 26 while opening the batting. He will be seen in action for the final against South Zone as Shaw is not in the West Indies squad too. Shaw has stated that he does not need to change his batting style and needs to be smarter a bit. "Personally, I feel I don't have to change my game, but a little smarter than what I am.

I can't bat like Pujara sir bats or Pujara sir can't bat like me.

"So, what I am trying to do are those things that have brought me here till, for example, the aggressive batting, I don't like to change that," said Shaw after West Zone's Duleep Trophy semifinal against Central Zone at Alur.

Every game is important for me: Shaw

The 23-year-old also stated that every game for him is currently important and he looks to get the best from himself. "I think whichever game for me right now is as important as anything. Even if I'm playing Duleep Trophy or my Mumbai game, I feel it's very important for me to bring out my best," said Shaw. The Delhi Capitals player admitted that the conditions were tough and run-scoring wasn't easy.

"It's not that you can always be perfect but I try to work harder after these kinds of things happen (not getting runs). T20 is a bit more slashing but has a similar mindset. Not the similar way as in T20 with me when I am playing red-ball cricket as well," said Shaw.

