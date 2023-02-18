Prithvi Shaw Selfie Controversy | Two individuals taken into custody by Mumbai police, 5 accused absconding

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Prithvi Shaw

Two individuals, who go by the name of Rudra & Sahil, have been taken into custody by Mumbai Police in Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy case.

"Cricketer Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy | 2 youths namely Rudra & Sahil taken into custody by Mumbai Police. Total 3 arrested so far & 5 accused absconding. Arrested accused to be produced in the court today: Mumbai Police," ANI Tweeted.

A Little Background

Shaw got into an argument with social media influencer, Sapna Gill and her friend Shobhit Thakur after the player refused to click selfies with them. Gill who was arrested following the incident claimed before a court on Friday that it was Prithvi who hit her.

Following the incident, Sapna was arrested, while her friend Shobhit Thakur and six others were booked on the charge of rioting and extortion. According to preliminary information, the Oshiwara police said that a case has been registered against the accused and seven others under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), and others offences.

