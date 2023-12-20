Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Pitch report: How will surface at Perth Stadium play during BBL match 9?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Perth Stadium.

The ninth fixture of the ongoing Big Bash League will be contested between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

Scorchers are coming into the contest on the back of an impressive seven-wicket victory over Melbourne Stars and are favourites to win the game on Wednesday.

After facing a no result in their campaign opener against Melbourne Renegades at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong due to pitch conditions, Scorchers put up an impressive display with the ball, particularly, as their bowlers ran riot against Stars in the second game.

Pacers Jhye Richardson (2/20) and Jason Behrendorff (3/28) bowled exceedingly well with the new ball and the follow-up job was also up to the mark by Andrew Tye (1/24) and left-arm orthodox bowler Hamish McKenzie (2/12).

They might unleash their tearaway speedster, Lance Morris, who has been released by Australia's Test team and gives Scorchers another pace option.

On the other hand, the Nathan Ellis-led Hurricanes will need their batting order to meet fire with fire as they must be aware that the Scorchers' pacers will come hard at them.

Matthew Wade, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott and Tim David are among the top batters who are a part of the Hurricanes' batting order and are more than capable of taking any bowling attack to the cleaners. However, they have their task cut out against Scorchers.

Perth Stadium Pitch Report

Perth is the fastest wicket in Australia and provides an unprecedented amount of pace and bounce for the pacers. Hence, the fast bowlers who will bend their backs at the venue will be rewarded. Notably, the true nature of the pitch at the venue also works in favour of the batters, who are good backfoot players and can play square of the wicket comfortably.

Perth Stadium Record and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 7

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won bowling first: 5

Average first innings score: 133

Average second innings score: 134

Highest total scored: 208/6 by England vs Australia

Highest score chased: 158/3 by Australia vs Sri Lanka

Lowest total recorded: 112 all out by Afghanistan vs England

Lowest total defended: 130/8 by Zimbabwe vs Pakistan

