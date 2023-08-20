People always leave when...: Prithvi Shaw shares cryptic post on Instagram after sustaining knee injury

Follow us on Image Source : NORTHANTS X Prithvi Shaw sustained a heartbreaking knee injury during the Royal London One-Day Cup

Prithvi Shaw, the young Indian batting sensation shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story after he was ruled out of the Royal London One-Day Cup due to a knee injury. Shaw was having a season to remember playing for the Northamptonshire and it seemed like good timing to score runs too as he is out of the national selection radar but the injury came at the very wrong time.

Shaw had scored 429 runs in just four innings at a whopping average of 143 including a double-century and an unbeaten match-winning 125 off just 76 balls before his campaign was cut short by an unfortunate injury. Shaw will need rehab for over six weeks and hence was ruled out of the tournament. However, apparently, he got a life learning out of the same as he shared a cryptic post on Instagram saying, "People give hands when you step up in life, and always leaves it when you go down from steps."

Shaw, who last month shared his story about having no friends, has been going through a tough time. Despite scoring runs for fun across formats, Shaw has not been picked in any of the national squads and reportedly, his fitness has been one of the major hindrances.

A poor IPL season for the Delhi Capitals didn't help Shaw's cause as despite having some fine innings to his name in domestic cricket, he failed to clinch a spot for India. Northamptonshire coach John Sadler had a lot of good things to say about Shaw and rightfully so as he has looked impeccable with his shot-making and building an innings and will hope that once the injury subsides he can continue from where he left off in the UK.

