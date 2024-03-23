PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 2 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI, BCCI/IPL Ricky Ponting, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan.

The much-awaited comeback of Rishabh Pant will finally take place in Delhi Capitals' IPL 2024 opener against Punjab Kings on Saturday, March 23. The Capitals wi take on the Kings in the second clash of the tournament at PBKS' new home - Maharaj Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

The two sides come into the new season with some key additions to the squad. PBKS have brought in Harshal Patel for a huge sum of 11.75 Crore, Chris Woakes for 4.2 Crore and Rilee Rossouw for 8 Crore in the 2024 auctions. DC have added Kumar Kushagra, hitters Tristan Stubbs and Jake Fraser-McGurk and speedster Jhye Richardson into the team, while Pant is also returning now.

PBKS vs DC Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 2nd T20 match

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Date & Time: Saturday, March 23 at 3:30 PM IST (Toss at 3:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Sam Curran, Axar Patel, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Sikandar Raza: While he was not in the best of forms in the PSL 2024, Raza was a beast at the end of 2023, scoring five back-to-back fifties for Zimbabwe. Raza was also in good touch during the previous edition of the IPL.

David Warner: Warner was in good form during the Australia vs West Indies T20I series, where he scored two half-centuries in four matches. His slow run in IPL 2023 was a matter of concern and he would like to overturn it now

DC's Probable 12:

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk/Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Ricky Bhui/Kumar Kushagra, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

PBKS' Probable 12:

Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma/Shashank Singh, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh