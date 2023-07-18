Paul Valthaty announces retirement from first-class cricket, thanks IPL teams for opportunity

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Paul Valthaty became a star after scoring a century against CSK in IPL 2011

Paul Valthaty has officially announced retirement from first-class cricket. He is best known and remembered for his blazing knock of unbeaten 120 runs off 63 deliveries against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playng for Punjab Kings. He sent an e-mail to Mumbai Cricket Association Secretary Ajinkya Naik informing about his retirement formally.

According to the Times of India, Paul Valthaty thanked the BCCI and MCA for giving him an opportunity to play in the IPL and domestic cricket during his career. In his em-mail Valthaty acknowledged the fact that he couldn't play for India but was grateful for the memories he made in his short career with an eye injury. He also noted that the most memorable moment of his career was the stunning IPL century that impressed many.

"I'm writing to formally announce my retirement from first-class cricket. I was extremely lucky and proud to have represented many teams in my career from India Blue in the Challenger trophy, India U-19 and the Mumbai senior team and all age group teams I would take this opportunity to thank the BCCI and the MCA who have always been supportive to me and many such cricketers like me," Valthaty wrote in his mail.

Paul Valthaty played five first-class and four List A matches in his career apart from featuring in 34 T20 matches out of which 23 came in the Indian Premier League. Not only Punjab Kings, but he also played for the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals during his career. He didn't have a great career on either side of the IPL century scoring only 120 runs in FC cricket and 74 runs in List-A format. In 34 T20 matches, he managed to muster 778 runs with a century and three fifties to his name.

