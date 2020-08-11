Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pant wins you games in 10 minutes, Samson takes your breath away: Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar listed the two players for whom the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League is going to be a crucial - Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. The two flamboyant batsmen have made a big name for themselves in the cash-rich league and have won the match for their franchise on their own, but the only drawback in their game is the consistency factor.

Pant and Samson are the players who can take away the game from opponents jaw on their own with their skill and capability of hitting the ball. Manjraker has the same thoughts about the two young wicketkeeper-batsmen.

“People like Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, for me as an analyst watching the players and trying to make an assessment, sometimes predictions go right or wrong, they are both slightly enigmatic for me,” Manjrekar said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

The former cricketer feels that Pant can win you games in 10 minutes, while Samson takes your breath away when he is on-song.

“Rishabh Pant, definitely there is something there. There is an X-factor and he will suddenly win you games in 10 minutes, that you thought you were losing. Sanju Samson as well, the kind of batting that he has got when he is on song, he just takes your breath away.”

Manjrekar further pointed out the inconsistency of both the batsmen and said, in the end, they will be judged by their performances and numbers.

“But finally, consistency and generally winning performances is important, there is so much cricket happening and people clamouring for a batting position. Talent is there, class is there, potential is there but finally I am going to look at Sanju Samson’s performances and Rishabh Pant’s numbers as well to make a judgement on them,” Manjrekar said.

“So, it is another big IPL and all everyone wants from them is consistency. It can’t be one good innings and then 3-4 failures where it seems that you have just thrown it away.”

