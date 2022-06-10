Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Babar Azam in action during PAK vs WI 1st ODI

Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs WI match online, on TV

Live Streaming details

Sony Picture Sports Network (SPSN)

Where can you watch the 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies online?

The match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app, website and Jio TV

At what time and when does the 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies start in India?

4:30 PM IST, Friday (10th June)

Where is the 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies being played?

Multan Cricket Stadium, Pakistan

Full squads -

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr