Monday, October 09, 2023
     
  5. Pakistan presenter Zainab Abbas leaves India amid rumours of deportation over alleged anti-India posts

Zainab Abbas who had come to India as a part of ICC's digital team has flown back to Pakistan amid rumours of deportation over her alleged anti-India and anti-Hindu posts. Several people across social media platforms are claiming that she has been deported from India.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: October 09, 2023 21:22 IST
Zainab Abbas
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Zainab Abbas

Renowned Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas has left India after facing flak on social media over her alleged Hinduphobic and anti-India posts in the past that have been making rounds across platforms. 

Rumours on social media suggest that she has been deported but an ICC spokesperson has told the news agency PTI (Press Trust of India) that she has gone back due to personal reasons.

Zainab was associated with the digital team of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and was in Hyderabad to cover Pakistan's matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in the city.

Zainab was also expected to travel to all the venues where the Pakistan cricket team is slated to play. She is not the only Pakistani who came to India to cover the marquee tournament. Former Pakistan cricketers Waqar Younis and Ramiz Raja have also arrived and are a part of ICC's star-studded commentary panel for the showpiece event.

Meanwhile, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan have only played one game in the tournament thus far and were able to register victory in the same. They took on the Netherlands in their campaign opener at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on October 6 and emerged victorious by 81 runs.

Batting first, the 1992 World Cup winners were in a spot of bother after losing their first three poles with just 38 runs on the board but resilient half-centuries from Saud Shakeel and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan helped them reach 286 on the board.

Defending 286 didn't turn out to be much of a task as pacers Haris Rauf (3/43) and Hasan Ali (2/33) made light work of Netherlands' batting order and restricted the Dutch to a mere 205 in 41 overs. Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka at the same venue on Tuesday, October 10.

