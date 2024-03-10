PCB approaches Shane Watson for head coach role | Reports

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shane Watson.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly auditioned former Australia allrounder Shane Watson for the head coach role of the senior men's team.

As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, Watson is one of the leading contenders for the gig. He is currently performing his duties as the head coach of Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League season 9.

Notably, under Watson, Quetta are set to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in five years. They have won four and lost three out of their eight games thus far.

However, it is not yet confirmed whether Watson will agree to a coaching commitment in discussion. The 42-year-old is currently coaching San Francisco Unicorns in the USA's Major League Cricket (MLC) and also has a commentary contract with Star Sports in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and ICC events.

During his playing days, Watson was one of the match-winners of Australia and delivered many impactful performances for the Men in Green and Gold. The allrounder played 59 Tests for his country and scored 3731 runs and also claimed 75 wickets.

The Queensland-born was much more impressive in his white-ball career for the Kangaroos as he accumulated 7219 runs in 248 matches across ODIs and T20Is. He also bagged 216 wickets including both formats.

It is understood that the PCB is looking to appoint someone on a long-term basis rather than a short-term appointment. The PCB would like to make the appointment before New Zealand's white-ball tour of Pakistan in April.

Pakistan look to tap restart button under new chairman Mohsin Naqvi

After the appointment of Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, the PCB is looking to tap the reset button. From seeking new upgradation plans for stadiums across the country to bringing new sponsors on board, PCB is taking baby steps to take the game in the right direction.

The owners of several PSL franchises recently met with Naqvi to congratulate him for the successful conduct of the Lahore and Multan leg of the ongoing PSL edition.