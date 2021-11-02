Tuesday, November 02, 2021
     
  5. PAK vs NAM T20 WC: Pakistan beat Namibia by 45 runs to clinch semi-final spot

Pakistan comfortably beat Namibia by 45 runs to enter the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Abu Dhabi Published on: November 02, 2021 23:30 IST
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan run between wickets as Namibia's David Wiese watch
Image Source : AP PHOTO/AIJAZ RAHI

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan run between wickets as Namibia's David Wiese watches during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Namibia in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. 

Pakistan comfortably beat Namibia by 45 runs to enter the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Tuesday. Batting first, Mohammed Rizwan's unbeaten 79 off 50 balls and skipper Babar Azam's 70 off 48 balls ensured a commanding 189 for two in 20 overs. Mohammed Hafeez also smashed 32 off 16 balls at the death.

In reply, Namibia were restricted to 144 for five with Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan picking up a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores Pakistan 189/2 in 20 overs (Md Rizwan 79 not out, Babar Azam 70, Md Hafeez 32 not out).

Namibia 144/5 in 20 overs (Craig Williams 40, David Wiese 43 not out, Imad Wasim 1/13).

