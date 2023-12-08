Only 2 wickets in 81 overs! Pakistan struggle against Prime Ministers' XI in warm-up match on Australia tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Matt Renshaw and Shan Masood

Pakistan have embarked on one of the toughest tours of Australia and are currently playing against the Prime Minister's XI in the four-day warm-up match. Their newly appointed skipper Shan Masood smashed a double hundred in the first innings helping his side post 391 runs on the board before declaring.

However, the bowlers haven't replicated similar success for the visitors as Pakistan have managed to pick only four wickets after sending down a massive 141 overs. Perhaps, they could only pick a couple of wickets on the third day in 81 overs of play with one of them being of Imam-ul-Haq. Imam dismissed the opposition skipper Nathan McSweeney even as Matt Renshaw of Prime Minister's XI smashed an unbeaten hundred.

He is batting on 136 at the moment off 338 deliveries with 8 fours and one six to his name as the PM's XI ended the day on 367/4 with Beau Webster also unbeaten on 21 runs. During the third day's play, Pakistan also conceded seven runs off just one ball as the batters ran three runs before Babar Azam, in an attempt to affect a run-out, fired a wayward throw only for the red-cherry to run to the boundary. It had also helped Renshaw complete his half-century in the innings.

Among other bowlers, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf picked up a wicket each in the innings. Interestingly for Australia, three players auditioning for the role of an opener after David Warner's retirement are featuring in this match. While Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft scored 49 and 53 runs respectively, Renshaw has starred with his unbeaten 136 in the first innings.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 391/9 dec (Shan Masood 201*; J Buckingham 5/80)

PM's XI: 367/4 (Renshaw 136*)

