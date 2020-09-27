One of the greatest ever? Nicholas Pooran puts Superman-esque effort to save six during RR vs KXIP game

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran on Sunday took an unbelievable and a spectacular catch, one beyond any words could properly put together, during an IPL 2020 game in Sharjah between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab.

It was during the eighth over of the chase when a Sanju Samson rocked back to pull a half-volley tracker from Murugan Ashwin over deep mid-wicket. Pooran, waiting in the deep, leaped full length over the boundary rope to collect the ball. But with his body in full motion, it seemed an insignificant dive. But all until that moment. Before even the eyes could blink, Pooran flicked the ball back into the field just milliseconds before his body hit the ground.

"That's the best I have seen," Kevin Pietersen said on air.

The reason that made KP say those words were because the margin of error was so less in Pooran's effort. A little late in his effort make the dive and it would have been a six, but more so, it was that milliseconds of difference when he flicked the back into the game, is what makes it unbelievable.

What a save. Pooran 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nXRfQjyfeA — Madan Reddy (@Madan1242) September 27, 2020

Talking about the match, a record 183-run opening stand between KL Rahul and centurion Mayank Agarwal guided KXIP to 223/2 at the end of 20 overs.

In reply, Rajasthan lost Jos Buttler for four runs inside the powerplays. But Steve Smith and Sanju Samson guided the team to 69/1 in the powerplays before the captain notched up his half-century shortly before his dismissal.

