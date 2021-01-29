On this day in 2006: Irfan Pathan creates world record with Test hat-trick against Pakistan | Watch

Image Source : TWITTER SCREENSHOT On this day 15 years ago, Irfan Pathan scripted history against Pakistan with a hat-trick in the opening over of a Test match.

Irfan Pathan was regarded as one of the most prominent swing bowlers during the early stages of his career, and his opening spell against Pakistan on this day in 2006 is etched in history. Pathan, who called time on his playing career last year, became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the opening over of a Test match on January 29, 2006.

It was the third and final Test of the series against Pakistan in Karachi. India won the toss and opted to field, and Pathan broke through the defences of Pakistan top-order in the opening over of the game.

On the fourth delivery of his first over, Pathan induced an outside-edge off the left-handed batsman Salman Butt as the bowl swung away from him, resulting in a catch at first slip.

Next, he moved the ball inwards to Younis Khan, trapping him plumb before castling Mohammad Yousuf's stumps for a hat-trick. He ended the innings with a five-wicket haul.

#OnThisDay in 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣6️⃣ @IrfanPathan became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the opening over of a Test!

Despite the fiery opening spell, Pakistan fought back through a century from wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal (113), and eventually made an incredible comeback to beat India by 341 runs in the game.

However, the spell from Irfan Pathan is fondly cherished by fans and former cricketers alike.

#OnThisDay in 2006, @IrfanPathan became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the opening over of a Test!

Pathan represented India in 29 Tests, 140 ODIs and 24 T20Is, making his final appearance for the side in October 2012 in a T20I against South Africa.