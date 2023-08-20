Nitish Rana parts ways with Delhi cricket, pays heartfelt gratitude to DDCA; announces new domestic team

Follow us on Image Source : AP Nitish Rana has left Delhi domestic cricket and will play his trade for new domestic side

Nitish Rana, the former Delhi captain, has officially parted ways with the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) and will now ply his trade for the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) as the 29-year-old announced on Sunday, August 20 in a statement issued on social media. Rana, who has been looking to find a new home after reportedly being unhappy about a youngster replacing him as captain of Delhi, will join the UP team from the upcoming domestic season.

Rana in an elaborate statement thanked the DDCA for all the guidance and support and all the help Rohan Jaitley as DDCA chair provided before mentioning that every incredible journey comes to an end and this is the end for him at Delhi.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude for the opportunities, guidance, and support which DDCA has provided me over the years. As I move on to new horizons, I wanted to take a moment to reflect on the incredible journey I had while captaining Delhi Cricket and express my sincere appreciation.

“I would also like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Rohan Jaitley for his support and cooperation during my time with DDCA. However, I think it’s time to turn the page and embark on a new chapter in my career," Rana wrote in the statement.

“I have come to this decision with a lot of thought and I’m happy to announce that I’ll be joining UPCA for the upcoming domestic season. I’m excited to play for UPCA, and I look forward to working with everyone to reach new heights," he further said.

Rana, who captained Delhi till last season was dropped midway after poor performance both from him and the team under his captaincy before Yash Dhull was named the new captain. Not just Rana, Dhruv Shorey also left Delhi for better opportunity elsewhere.

Latest Cricket News