New Zealand vs UAE T20I series: Full schedule, squads, match timings IST and live streaming details

The first T20I between New Zealand and UAE will be played on August 17

New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates will face each other in the three-match T20I series starting from August 17. The timing of this series can be questioned but teams are continously keeping their one eye on the T20 World Cup next year even as the ODI World Cup is less than 50 days away from getting underway. It goes without saying that some of the World Cup bound players of the Kiwis are preparing for the upcoming series against England. But this is a great opportunity for the UAE to impress the fraternity with a brilliant show against a full-member nation.

On the other hand, UAE were recently involved in the World Cup Qualifier matches where they defeated the USA by just one run before bowing out of the tournament. The team has named a new captain in Muhammad Waseem for this series and will be itching to make a mark in front of their fans.

Here's all you need to know about the NZ vs UAE T20I Series:

Schedule

1st T20I - August 17, Thursday

2nd T20I - August 19, Saturday

3rd T20I - August 20, Sunday

Venue

Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host all three T20I matches of this series.

Squads

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Cole McConchie, Mitchell Santner, Dane Cleaver, Tim Seifert, Adithya Ashok, Tim Southee (C), Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Jacob Duffy

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (C), Ansh Tandon, Asif Khan, Ethan DSouza, Lovepreet Singh, Ali Naseer, Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Vriitya Aravind, Mohammad Faraazuddin, Jash Giyanani, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan

Match Timings

All three T20I matches of the series will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

TV and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports will broadcast NZ vs UAE T20I series live on television while the live streaming will be available on Fancode.

